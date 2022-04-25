PegNet 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,880.00 (PEG)

PegNet (PEG) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last week, PegNet has traded 38.1% lower against the US dollar. One PegNet coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $103,652.40 and approximately $1,880.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00045064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.56 or 0.07364005 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00045898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

