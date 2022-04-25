Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Shares Down 1.4%

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €170.00 ($182.80) and last traded at €172.60 ($185.59). 1,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €175.00 ($188.17).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €171.00 ($183.87) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of €172.48 and a 200-day moving average of €190.39.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

