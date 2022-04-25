Phala Network (PHA) Market Cap Tops $73.86 Million

Phala Network (PHA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $73.86 million and approximately $8.23 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

