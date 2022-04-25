Phantasma (SOUL) Price Tops $0.74

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market cap of $77.56 million and approximately $505,810.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,810.10 or 1.00151127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00054836 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001726 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007756 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

