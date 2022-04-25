Phoenixcoin (PXC) Market Cap Hits $917,568.40

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $917,568.40 and approximately $45.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,434.39 or 1.00035792 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00055217 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.81 or 0.00248132 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00157591 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.32 or 0.00325522 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00098635 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010982 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004464 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,209,462 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

