Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of BOND stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.38. 276,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,608. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $97.64 and a 1-year high of $112.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.18.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.