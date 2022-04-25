Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading Down 13% This Week

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $727,928.72 and $4,448.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.56 or 0.00249174 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004279 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000755 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00021201 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.27 or 0.00638085 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,870,508 coins and its circulating supply is 435,610,072 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

