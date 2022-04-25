Piper Sandler Cuts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $385.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $353.26.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $251.58 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 81.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.25.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $551.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total transaction of $3,015,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,277,888.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,566 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 559.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,555,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 59.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 281,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,739,000 after purchasing an additional 104,909 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

