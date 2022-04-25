PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $20,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 135.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG stock traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.27. The stock had a trading volume of 59,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,543. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.32 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.98.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.34%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

PPG Industries Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.