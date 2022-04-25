Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 87,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period.

PDBC traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 410,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,041,625. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81.

