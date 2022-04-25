Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 405 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 2.5% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,675,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,053,000 after acquiring an additional 917,993 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $66,202,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,276,000 after acquiring an additional 298,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,292. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.56.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.41.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

