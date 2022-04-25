Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Trims Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 20.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 18,631 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Newmont by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 175,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 88,409 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 8.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 9.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,796,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,546,000 after acquiring an additional 151,497 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.51.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,133,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,270,685. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.60. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

