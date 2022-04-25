Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Thomas Bartrum Sells 10,000 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,030.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $250,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $253,200.00.

PRVA opened at $24.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,049,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,795,000 after buying an additional 261,365 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRVA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

