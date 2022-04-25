Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Shares of PG stock opened at $161.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.71 and a 200 day moving average of $153.63. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $4,000,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 493,622 shares of company stock valued at $79,418,240. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

