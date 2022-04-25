ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 357,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 6,019,287 shares.The stock last traded at $57.17 and had previously closed at $58.15.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

