ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $45.14

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.14, but opened at $46.26. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $46.35, with a volume of 1,005,013 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

