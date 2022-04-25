ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) Shares Bought by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.93% of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,998,000 after buying an additional 147,149 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 34,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,937,000.

Get ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Shares of VIXM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,649. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.