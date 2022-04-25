Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PROSY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Prosus from €137.00 ($147.31) to €128.00 ($137.63) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prosus in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prosus from €122.00 ($131.18) to €110.00 ($118.28) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Prosus from €97.00 ($104.30) to €76.00 ($81.72) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prosus from €115.90 ($124.62) to €76.00 ($81.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

PROSY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 873,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,639. Prosus has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $22.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

