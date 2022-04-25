Pure Foods Tasmania Limited (ASX:PFT) Insider Buys A$17,600.00 in Stock

Pure Foods Tasmania Limited (ASX:PFT – Get Rating) insider Malcolm McAully purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.44 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,600.00 ($12,941.18).

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17.

Get Pure Foods Tasmania alerts:

Pure Foods Tasmania Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Foods Tasmania Limited engages in the food business in Australia. The company operates through Tasmanian Pate, Woodbridge Smokehouse, Daly Potato Company, Lauds Plant Based Foods, and The Cashew Creamery segments. It offers pate products under the Tasmanian Pate brand; smoked salmon and trout products under the Woodbridge Smokehouse brand; ready to eat salads and meal solutions under the Daly Potato Co brand; plant based food products under New Pastures brand; sea food products under the Pure Tasmanian Seafood brand; and other food products under the Lauds Plant Based Foods and The Cashew Creamery brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Foods Tasmania Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Foods Tasmania and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.