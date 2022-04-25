Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Shares Down 7%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) dropped 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 500,852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,501,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

PGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62. The firm has a market cap of C$97.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.62.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.