Qcash Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (QC)

Qcash (QC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a market capitalization of $62.16 million and $295.74 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00044482 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.99 or 0.07441767 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00044363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

