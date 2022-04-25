Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $30.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Qualtrics International traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 3327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.12.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 192,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 693,047 shares of company stock worth $19,483,020. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 1,086.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,999,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662,831 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,216,000 after buying an additional 3,084,968 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,352,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,266,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average is $32.70.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 152.93%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.