Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has C$2.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$2.75.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QTRHF. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.80 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Quarterhill from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quarterhill has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.13.

QTRHF opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $205.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Quarterhill has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $2.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0098 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is -25.00%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

