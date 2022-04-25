Radio Caca Achieves Market Cap of $445.02 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $445.02 million and approximately $139.46 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00044895 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.59 or 0.07459080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00044635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 309,887,160,390 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars.

