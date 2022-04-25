Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives $22.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RAIN shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 539.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rain Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,106. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. Rain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). On average, analysts forecast that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

