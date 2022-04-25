Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:RL traded down $5.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.36 and a 200-day moving average of $118.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $100.44 and a 52-week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

