Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 10.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDBX. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Redbox Entertainment stock traded up 1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 4.02. 595,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,216. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.22. Redbox Entertainment has a 12-month low of 1.61 and a 12-month high of 27.22.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

