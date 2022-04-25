RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

RDHL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDHL traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $1.92. 272,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $101.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.79. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 113.98% and a negative return on equity of 379.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.