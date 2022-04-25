Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) One Day Volume Hits $312,318.00

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market cap of $14.14 million and $312,318.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $72.99 or 0.00179974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Reflexer Ungovernance Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,479.69 or 0.99815236 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00054763 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00024717 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001741 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 193,796 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reflexer Ungovernance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reflexer Ungovernance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reflexer Ungovernance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reflexer Ungovernance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reflexer Ungovernance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.