Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Rating) were down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.84. Approximately 1,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99.

Get Renaissance International IPO ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Renaissance International IPO ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Renaissance International IPO ETF by 157.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.