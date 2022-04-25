Renren (NYSE:RENN) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.68

Shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.68 and last traded at $28.68, with a volume of 2010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Renren during the second quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Renren by 12,608.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Renren during the third quarter worth $162,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Renren during the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Renren during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renren (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States.

