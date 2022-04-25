Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Blackstone (BX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Blackstone (NYSE: BX):

4/22/2022 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $124.00 to $142.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $122.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $172.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $186.00 to $182.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $154.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $124.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Blackstone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $132.50 to $117.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Blackstone was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/7/2022 – Blackstone was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Blackstone was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Blackstone have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Blackstone remains well-poised to benefit from its strong fund-raising ability, revenue mix and global footprints. The buyout of DCI is expected to further enhance its digital capabilities. Further, continued net inflows are likely to keep supporting Blackstone's assets under management (AUM) growth, going forward. However, persistently increasing expenses are expected to hurt the company's bottom line to an extent in the near term. Moreover, lower chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities (given the volatile nature of its earnings) remain another major near-term concern.”

4/7/2022 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $186.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Blackstone is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BX traded down $3.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.29. 52,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,811,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $83.75 and a one year high of $149.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.31 and its 200 day moving average is $127.07.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $1,054,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,531,631 shares in the company, valued at $400,510,926.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,111,452 shares of company stock worth $69,334,658 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Blackstone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,275,000 after buying an additional 21,083 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,825,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

