Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ingredion (INGR)

4/19/2022 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/19/2022 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/12/2022 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $102.00.

4/11/2022 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/6/2022 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

3/31/2022 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

3/25/2022 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2022 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

3/14/2022 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/7/2022 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

3/3/2022 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE INGR traded down $3.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.82. 18,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.98. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.94%.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2 shares of company stock valued at $170 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,206,000 after purchasing an additional 157,497 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,632,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,439,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ingredion by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,055,000 after acquiring an additional 333,316 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,195,000 after acquiring an additional 449,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,512,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

