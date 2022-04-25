ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.06% of ResMed worth $22,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,787,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,636,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in ResMed by 901.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,145,000 after buying an additional 171,267 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 597.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 181,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,260,000 after buying an additional 155,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,518,000 after buying an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RMD opened at $227.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.33. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.09 and a 1 year high of $301.34.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.86, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,365,431. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

