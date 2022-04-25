Reviewing Sangoma Technologies (SANG) and Its Peers

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) is one of 682 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sangoma Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangoma Technologies -4.29% -2.25% -1.57% Sangoma Technologies Competitors 49.62% -28.80% 2.69%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sangoma Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangoma Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sangoma Technologies Competitors 174 678 956 20 2.45

Sangoma Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 145.54%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 73.39%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sangoma Technologies $136.23 million $600,000.00 -74.66 Sangoma Technologies Competitors $1.23 billion $71.90 million -20.10

Sangoma Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sangoma Technologies. Sangoma Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sangoma Technologies rivals beat Sangoma Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. It also provides session border controllers; telephony and media transcoding cards; and open source communications software. The company serves small and medium sized businesses, enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, carriers, and service providers. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

