RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $8.76 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.0% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $574,844,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after buying an additional 1,484,878 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,315,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $352.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,947. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $344.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.94.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.