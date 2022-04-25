RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases 386 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.83. The company had a trading volume of 22,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,296. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.40 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59.

