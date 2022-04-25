RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases 47 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,518,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 61,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,784,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.01. 94,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,856. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $253.65 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.