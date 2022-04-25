RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases 67 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,007,000 after purchasing an additional 315,676 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,834,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65,605 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,823,000 after purchasing an additional 68,279 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,897,000 after purchasing an additional 255,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WHR traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.16. 90,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,904. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.40. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $164.52 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

