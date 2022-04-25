Robert W. Baird Reiterates Outperform Rating for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Robert W. Baird reissued their outperform rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.82.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,367,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

