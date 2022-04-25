Robert Weinstein Sells 45,000 Shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Stock

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) Director Robert Weinstein sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of XSPA opened at $1.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $96.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 2.41. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $2.19.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 million. XpresSpa Group had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 4.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XpresSpa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through three segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, and Treat. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services.

