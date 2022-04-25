Robert Weinstein Sells 45,000 Shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Stock

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) Director Robert Weinstein sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of XSPA opened at $1.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $96.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 2.41. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $2.19.
XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 million. XpresSpa Group had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 4.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XpresSpa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.
About XpresSpa Group (Get Rating)
XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through three segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, and Treat. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XpresSpa Group (XSPA)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.