Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Bought by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the quarter. Roblox accounts for about 23.5% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.14% of Roblox worth $73,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,930 shares of company stock worth $797,939.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.41.

Shares of RBLX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.56. 393,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,614,482. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.