Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Increased to C$90.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RCI.B. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications to a buy rating and set a C$72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$78.08.

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$73.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$37.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$56.00 and a 12 month high of C$80.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$63.57.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

