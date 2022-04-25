Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,618. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $509,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 19,336 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $93,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 357,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,008.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,706,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,585,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,694,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,703,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

