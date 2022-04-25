Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 27,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 380,618 shares.The stock last traded at $3.91 and had previously closed at $3.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $509,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $36,841.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,794 shares of company stock worth $1,848,008.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $39,585,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

