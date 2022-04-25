Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $143.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $146.00 to $143.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.83.

ABT opened at $119.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $210.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after buying an additional 2,836,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after buying an additional 1,896,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,906,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,915,982,000 after purchasing an additional 776,993 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,698,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,757,493,000 after purchasing an additional 82,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

