Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 19,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 307,308 shares.The stock last traded at $15.59 and had previously closed at $15.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,799,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,439,000 after purchasing an additional 274,800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,989,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,573,000 after purchasing an additional 204,697 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,584,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,036,000 after purchasing an additional 67,418 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,033,000 after purchasing an additional 48,773 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,335,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 61,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

