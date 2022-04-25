Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.33.
Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $94.69 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $101.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average of $88.26.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,314,000 after buying an additional 95,557 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,806,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,583,000 after buying an additional 90,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,303,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,865,000 after buying an additional 142,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,242,000 after buying an additional 2,034,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,021,000 after buying an additional 2,102,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties (Get Rating)
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
