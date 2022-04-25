Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.33.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $94.69 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $101.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average of $88.26.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,314,000 after buying an additional 95,557 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,806,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,583,000 after buying an additional 90,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,303,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,865,000 after buying an additional 142,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,242,000 after buying an additional 2,034,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,021,000 after buying an additional 2,102,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

