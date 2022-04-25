SAFE DEAL (SFD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $93,080.00

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 32.2% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for $1.69 or 0.00004190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.46 million and $93,080.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00044482 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.99 or 0.07441767 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00044363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,964,619 coins and its circulating supply is 1,455,167 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars.

