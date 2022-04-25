SafeInsure Price Reaches $0.0019 (SINS)

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 31.7% against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $42,629.28 and $1.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,589,209 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

